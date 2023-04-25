Injury reported in nighttime drive-by shooting in Columbia, sheriff’s department says

A drive-by shooting on Monday night in Columbia caused an injury and damaged property, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 8 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Fox Trot Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s in the northeast region of Richland County, about 3 miles from the Village at Sandhill shopping center.

Someone inside a vehicle fired a gun at a home before driving away, according to the release.

One female inside the home suffered what the sheriff’s department called “a minor injury,” and was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Both the home and a vehicle outside were damaged by the gunfire, according to the release.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.