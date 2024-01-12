Injury update: Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter will miss game vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Kings will be without Kevin Huerter when they play the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, a league source told the Sacramento Bee on Friday morning.

Huerter sprained his left ankle during the first minute of Wednesday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets. He said afterwards he stepped on teammate Keegan Murray’s foot while he was back peddling on defense. He exited the game and was quickly ruled out.

Huerter was recently moved back into the starting lineup after coming off the bench for five games amid a career-worst shooting season. He started Sacramento’s last two games in Detroit and Charlotte following a good showing late in the fourth quarter of a 33-point loss Sunday to the New Orleans Pelicans.

With Huerter out, the Kings are likely to start veteran Chris Duarte in his place. Duarte was donning a black practice jersey during Friday morning’s shootaround, indicating his work came with the starting five. Duarte replaced Huerter when Huerter was moved to the bench beginning Dec. 31 in Memphis.

Huerter is shooting a career-low 33% from 3-point range after shooting 40.2% on 2.7 attempts per game last season, his first since being acquired by the Kings via trade from the Atlanta Hawks. Duarte was acquired this past offseason from the Indiana Pacers for two second-round draft picks. He’s averaging 3.9 points in 13.6 minutes per game this season. Friday would mark his 11th start of the season for Sacramento.