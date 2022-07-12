Injury shooting on Kansas City’s East Side spurred by car crash, photo: court records

A 61-year-old man faces three felony charges in the shooting of another man during a roadside quarrel that began after the two were involved in a crash on Kansas City’s East Side near I-435, according to court records.

Albert Brown, of Kansas City, was charged Friday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful firearm possession in Jackson County Circuit Court. The charges stem from a roadside shooting that unfolded earlier this month in the city’s Eastwood Hills neighborhood.

According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched shortly after midnight on July 3 to the area of Eastwood Trafficway and Eastern Avenue on a reported shooting. There they found a red sedan at the intersection and a single gunshot victim struck by a bullet that traveled through his right arm and into his chest.

During the ride to the hospital, the gunshot victim told police he was involved in a crash with a black pickup truck and the driver had shot him. He provided a photograph of the truck’s license plate to police.

Officers used the photo to track the truck to its registered address and found the vehicle parked in the driveway, according to court records It was towed from that location as part of the aggravated assault investigation.

During a follow-up interview in the hospital, the gunshot victim told police he headed home from the Kenny Chesney concert at Arrowhead Stadium that he attended with others. On the drive home, he said, they were hit by the truck and both vehicles pulled to the side of the road.

The gunshot victim said the other driver got out and started “yelling and cussing,” a Kansas City detective wrote in charging documents. Then, the gunshot victim said he thought the driver was trying to leave — so he pulled out his cellphone to photograph the license plate.

Afterward he heard a sound resembling a gunshot and felt the pain in his arm, court papers say.

Two other witnesses also in the vehicle at the time described being rear-ended by the truck, the argument that unfolded and the shooter pulling a small handgun from his waistband before firing a single shot.

Story continues

Witnesses to the shooting identified Brown as the suspect from a photo lineup, court papers allege.

Brown was contacted by phone by investigators on July 6, court papers allege. During that conversation, authorities allege Brown asked about getting his truck back while admitting to being involved in an accident and leaving the scene.

At Kansas City Police Headquarters on Thursday, Brown allegedly declined a follow-up interview with detectives outside the presence of an attorney, according to court records. A warrant issued for Brown’s arrest on Friday called for him to be held on a $75,000 bond.