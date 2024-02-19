Ink Addictionz hopes to make its mark with a new Rochester tattoo studio

Feb. 19—ROCHESTER — A Brooklyn Park tattoo studio —

Ink Addictionz

— hopes to make its mark in Rochester with a Med City location.

Owner and tattoo artist Neyyo Xiongright hopes to open the Rochester studio in late March or early April. It will be located at 4108 18th Ave. NW in the

Cedarwood Plaza.

Xiongright explained why he decided to look south to open a second studio.

"We feel like Rochester is a great place for our shop to grow. People ask why not in the Twin Cities? There are just too many tattoo shops in the Twin Cities and by the looks of it, it will just continue to grow. It feels like there is more supply than demand," he wrote. "We at Ink Addictionz would like to keep growing and opening more shops, not just in Minnesota."

While Xiongright will mostly staff the Rochester studio by himself to start, other Ink Addictionz artists will help out to offer many styles of tattoos.

"We are here to listen to what our customers want and give them what they want, to the best of our abilities," he wrote.

The Ink Addictionz offer a variety of different tattoo styles such as, Japanese/Asian, traditional American, Neo-Traditional, Polynesian, tribal, realistic, dot-work and more.

Xiongright said he is building his team at Ink Addictionz by hiring more licensed artists and piercers as well as bringing on apprentice artists. They offer consultations through Facebook and Instagram.