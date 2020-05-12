'Ink Master' artist Daniel Silva arrested after deadly crash in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- A tattoo artist who has been featured on the television reality show "Ink Master" has been arrested in connection with the crash of a high-end sports car that killed his passenger, police said.

Daniel Joseph Silva was arrested on a murder charge in the crash Sunday night of a 2020 McLaren 600LT, which was speeding before it ran into a stop sign and a tree, Los Angeles police said Monday.

The crash killed a 25-year-old passenger, whom police had not publicly identified.

TMZ first reported Monday that Silva was expected to be charged.

The police statement characterized the crash as a DUI fatal traffic collision, but the statement announcing the arrest did not detail allegations involving alcohol.

Police said the driver of the McLaren got out after the crash and "attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid."

The car was traveling at a high rate of speed before the driver lost control and the vehicle ran off the road about 9:40 p.m., police said in a statement.

Silva was in custody Monday night in lieu of $200,000 bail, according to online jail records.

It did not appear that a criminal case associated with Silva was yet listed in online court records, and it was not clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf Monday night. An email to an account that appears associated with Silva was not immediately returned.