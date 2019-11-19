Give InKind's smarter giving platform brings in surprise $1.5 million in pre-seed funding

Helping out a friend in need online can be surprisingly difficult. While giving cash is easy enough, that's often not what people need most — so Give InKind aims to be the platform where you can do a lot more than write a check. The idea is such a natural one that the company tripled its goal for a pre-seed round, raising $1.5 million from Seattle investors.

The company was selected for inclusion in the Female Founders Alliance's Ready Set Raise accelerator, at the demo day for which I saw founder Laura Malcolm present.





The problem Malcolm is attempting to solve is simply that in times of hardship, not only do people not want to deal with setting up a fundraising site, but money isn't even what they require to get through that period. Malcolm experienced this herself, when she experienced a personal tragedy and found that what was out there to let others help was simply inadequate.

"My friends and family were trying to support me from around the country, but the tools they had to do that were outdated and didn't solve the problems for us," she explained. "There just wasn't one place to put all the help that's needed, whether that's meal drop-off, or rides to school for the kids, or a wishlist for Instacart, or Lyft credits. Every situation is unique, and no one has put it all together in one place where, when someone says 'how can I help?' you can just point there."

The idea with Give InKind is to provide a variety of options for helping someone out. Of course you can donate cash, but you can also buy specific items from wishlists, coordinate deliveries, set up recurring gifts (like diapers or gift boxes), or organize in-person help on a built-in calendar.

These all go on a central profile page that Malcolm noted is rarely set up by the beneficiary themselves.

"90 percent of pages are set up by someone else. Not everyone has been impacted by one of these situations, but I think almost everyone has known someone who has, and has wondered how they were supposed to respond or help," she explained. "So this isn't about capturing people during a time of need, but about solving the problem for people who want to know how to help."

That certainly resonated with me, as I have always felt the cash donation option when someone is going through a tough time to be pretty impersonal and general. It's nice to be able to help out in person, but what about a friend in another city who's been taken out of action and needs someone else to figure out the dog walking situation? Give InKind is meant to surface specific needs like that and provide the links (to, for instance, Rover) and relevant information all in one place.

"The majority of actions on the site are people doing things themselves — signing up for meals, or to help. The calendar view is for coordination, and it's the most used part of the site. About 70 percent is that, the rest is those national services [i.e. Instacart, Uber, etc.]," Malcolm said.

Locally run services (cleaners that aren't on a national directory, for instance) are on the roadmap, but as you can imagine that takes a lot of footwork to put together, so it will have to wait.

Right now the site works almost entirely on an affiliate model; Helpers make accounts to do things like add themselves to the schedule or help edit the profile, then get sent out to the merchant site to complete the transaction there. The company is experimenting with on-site purchases for some things, but the idea isn't to become host transactions except where that can really add value.