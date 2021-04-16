Inkster lawmaker faces charges of drunken driving, resisting police

Apr. 16—A Democratic Inkster lawmaker arrested after a crash on Interstate 96 last week faces several charges, including reckless driving as well as resisting and obstructing police.

Rep. Jewell Jones, 26, is charged with four counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content and operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol, according to a statement by Livingston County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Carolyn Henry.

Each of the resisting and obstructing charges carries a maximum penalty of two years of incarceration while operating with a high blood alcohol content carries a 180-day sentence, Henry said in a statement. The other charges each carry a 93-day jail sentence.

Under Michigan law, operating with a high blood alcohol content is used when an individual has a blood alcohol content is alleged to have been higher than 0.17. Operating while intoxicated is used when an individual is alleged to have had a blood alcohol content higher than 0.08.

Jones is expected to be arraigned Friday in Livingston County District Court.

Jones declined comment earlier this week when asked about his arrest. On Friday, the lawmaker responded to a reporter's text seeking comment with a GIF of Oprah Winfrey before referring questions to his lawyer.

Jones' lawyer Ali Hammoud said he would issue a statement later Friday.

House Democratic Leader Rep. Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Township, issued a Friday statement saying the allegations against Jones were "serious charges."

"It's important to let the investigation proceed and the legal process play out so all the facts can come to light," Lasinski said.

The allegations "continue to be very disappointing for an elected community leader," said Gideon D'Assandro, a spokesman for House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell.

"The speaker is speaking to Leader Lasinski and working with her on how to handle the situation as it moves forward," Wentworth said.

When asked about Jones' arrest last week, Michigan State Police said Brighton Post troopers had responded to a crash April 6 along I-96 and arrested an Inkster man. Jones was held in jail overnight and released the next day, pending lab results.

Livingston County prosecutors said at the time they were continuing their investigation into the crash.

Jones is serving his third term in the Michigan House. A member of the National Guard and Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps, Jones is Democratic vice chairman of the House Military, Veterans and Homeland Security Committee.

Jones faced a misdemeanor charge of driving with open intoxicants and traffic violations related to speeding and window tint connected to a May 2018 traffic stop along Interstate 94.

Michigan State Police said at the time that Jones and his passengers were all sober.

The open intoxicant charge was dismissed later that year, but Jones paid about $400 in fines for speeding and his windshield.

