Inkster man Jamere Miller sentenced in murder of nurse who tried to break up with him

An Inkster man who stalked, and then violently slayed his ex-girlfriend, was sentenced Tuesday to 35 or more years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. The emotionally charged courtroom was packed.

Jamere Miller, 36, fatally shot Patrice Wilson, 29, of Redford multiple times on May 13, according to police. He disguised himself with a wig, hat, and glasses and waited for Wilson, a nurse at Detroit Receiving Hospital, to finish her shift.

Photo of kidnapping victim Patrice Wilson, 29-year-old Detroit Medical Center nurse.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy had called Wilson a "hardworking and dedicated nurse" who was "simply trying to live her life." She had tried to end her relationship with Miller, Worthy said, but her ex "would not let her go."

Miller forced into her car, according to authorities. Then, he shot her. Her body was found in the vehicle.

More: Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens gets 6 months' probation in COVID-19 funds fraud case

Miller eventually turned himself over to police and was arraigned on several charges, including first-degree murder, felony murder, carjacking, armed robbery, felony possession of a firearm, and five counts of felony firearm. The additional other charges were dismissed in exchange for the guilty plea.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Jamere Miller sentenced in murder of Patrice Wilson