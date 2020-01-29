INKY Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2020 Innovation Sandbox Contest

INKY Recognized for Unique Computer Vision Approach to Stopping Phishing Attacks

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INKY Technology Corporation, an anti-phishing startup, has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference 2020 Innovation Sandbox Contest for its work on solving the systemic phishing attack epidemic. On Monday, February 24, INKY will present its cybersecurity technology to a panel of renowned industry judges and a live audience at RSA Conference 2020 in San Francisco.

Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox has served as a platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of "Most Innovative Startup." The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success, as the top 10 finalists have collectively seen 48 acquisitions and $5.2 billion in funding over the last 15 years. INKY will have three minutes to pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round.

"The cybersecurity industry faces constant changes and challenges, and we need bold thinkers like the companies represented at RSAC Innovation Sandbox to drive the industry forward and protect the world against new threats," said Linda Martin Gray, Senior Director and General Manager, RSA Conference. "We are always blown away by the caliber of ideas presented on stage, and perhaps even more exciting, the impact the companies and the bright minds behind them ultimately make on the world after the Conference concludes."

INKY leverages the power of unique computer vision, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and advanced visualization techniques to identify even the most well-disguised types of phishing attacks. The company's flagship anti-phishing solution, INKY Phish Fence sits behind the legacy Secure Email Gateways (SEGs) and is able to provide real-world statistics on the amount of bad emails that get through the defenses of legacy email security systems.

"As the only anti-phishing solution chosen for the RSAC Innovation Sandbox, INKY's distinct approach to leveraging computer vision to "see" what legacy email providers let through has created immense interest in the market," said Dave Baggett, Co-Founder & CEO of INKY. " This acknowledgement of the company's innovation continues to validate we are taking the right approach to a very serious problem."

The RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest kicks off at 1:30 p.m. PT on February 24 and winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m. that same day. Dr. Herbert (Hugh) Thompson, Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest. The panel of renowned expert judges includes Asheem Chandna, Partner, Greylock Partners; Scott Darling, President, Dell Technologies Capital; Dorit Dor, VP Products, Check Point Software Technologies; Patrick Heim, , Partner and CISO ClearSky; and Paul Kocher, Researcher and Entrepreneur.

For more information regarding RSA Conference 2020, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from February 24-28, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa.

About INKY

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, INKY leads the industry in mail protection powered by unique computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The company's flagship product, INKY Phish Fence, uses these novel techniques to "see" each email much like a human does, to block phishing attacks that get through every other system. INKY founder Dave Baggett also co-founded ITA Software, the industry-leading airfare search company purchased by Google in 2011 for $730M, which now powers Google Flights®. For more information, please visit https://INKY.com/.