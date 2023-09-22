Inland conditions mainly dry but coast will see showers and storms

Conditions inland will remain mostly dry, with temperatures in the upper 80s.

On the coast, isolated showers and storms will continue throughout the day, according to NWS Melbourne.

Winds, heavy rain and lightning strikes are possible.

Volusia and Brevard counties will see some breezy conditions.

There is a high risk for life-threatening rip currents in the Atlantic.

Additionally, an advisory for small craft for all legs of the adjacent Atlantic waters will go into effect at 10 a.m., according to NWS Melbourne.