Inland Lakes bond renewal fails, Wolverine bond proposal approved

Voters in portions of Cheboygan County were asked to vote on ballot initiatives for several school districts around the county, including a bond renewal for Inland Lakes Schools and a new bond issuance for Wolverine Community Schools.

According to unofficial election results from the Cheboygan County Clerk's office, one bond proposal for a local school district was approved, while the community chose to vote down a second one.

Inland Lakes School District's bond renewal request, asking to borrow $29.5 million and issue a series of bonds for improvements to the district over the next 15-20 years, was voted down by the community.

The unofficial results from the clerk's office shows 731 people voted against the bond renewal proposal, while 511 people voted to renew the bond.

In Wolverine, for Wolverine Community Schools, the bond proposal to approve the district borrowing a total of $7.3 million and issuing bonds in one or more series was approved by the community. In the school district, there were 243 voters who voted yes for the bond proposal, while 219 voters voted no on the ballot.

The Cheboygan County Board of Canvassers will review and verify the results of this election.

