Inland Lakes superintendent leaving, secondary school principal will take on role

INDIAN RIVER — At the end of June, Inland Lakes Superintendent Brad Jacobs will be leaving the school district to take another position downstate. Secondary School Principal Elizabeth Fairbanks will transition into the administrative role.

Jacobs has been with Inland Lakes School District for six and a half years, having been hired to the position in January of 2017. He was hired to replace former superintendent Fred Osborn.

Prior to coming to Indian River, Jacobs had been a high school principal at Mason County Central for eight years.

"My favorite part has been getting to know the staff and students at Inland Lakes Schools, the relationships I've built over the years in the community and around the area," said Jacobs. "Also, watching some of our teams have great success over the years has been fun. Softball state title in 2017, volleyball state runner up in 2021 are two of my favorites."

Brad Jacobs, superintendent of Inland Lakes Schools, seen here at the 2022 commencement ceremonies, will be leaving the school district after serving for six and a half years in his position. He will be taking a new position downstate, closer to his family.

Jacobs said there are many things he is most proud of accomplishing over the last six years he has been with the school district, including being able to offer and add some programs and services to the students enrolled.

Under his administration, the school district was also able to bring on a full time school resource officer through a partnership with the Tuscarora Township Police Department, bring a health clinic to campus and start up a Career and Technical Education program in the district.

"I am also proud of the way this district has come together over the years and now operate in a way that benefits all kids at Inland Lakes Schools," said Jacobs. "School board, admin, staff, and families are all working in unison now."

Jacobs' official last day with Inland Lakes will be June 30. After that time, he will be taking a superintendent position with Fremont Public Schools in Newaygo County.

"This area is close to where I grew up and will be close to where all of my family lives now. My daughter will be attending Grand Valley in the fall so that will put me closer to her as well," he said.

Inland Lakes School Superintendent Brad Jacobs (second from right) said he will miss all of the friends he has made in the Indian River area and surrounding community, and it was his pleasure creating all the relationships he has had since taking over as superintendent in 2017.

The job posting was advertised and three interested candidates, including Fairbanks, were interviewed by the school board the week of May 16.

Jacobs helped with the search for his replacement so a firm was not needed to find candidates. After the interviews were completed, the decision was made to offer the superintendent position to Fairbanks, as the school board members felt she would be the best fit for the job.

Fairbanks will be working with Jacobs throughout the month of June. This will help assure a smooth transition into the new administration, as she will officially be taking over July 1.

Elizabeth Fairbanks

Although he is leaving his position with the school district, Jacobs said he will always have fond memories of his time spent in the community.

"My time at Inland Lakes has been awesome. The staff, students, and community have all been wonderful during my time here and I will miss them all," he said. "Indian River has some outstanding folks who are very supportive of the schools and I hope they continue with that support. This school district is definitely trending in an upward direction and I feel it will continue to do so in the future."

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Brad Jacobs of Inland Lakes resigns, Elizabeth Fairbanks takes over