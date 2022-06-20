Inman Park woman wakes up to find strange man standing over her bed with gun, demanding sex

An Inman Park woman found herself in a terrifying situation when a gunman broke into her home and stood over her bed while she slept.

The break-in happened June 14 at the woman’s home off Lake Avenue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The homeowner told police she woke up after midnight last week to find a strange man standing at the foot of her bed.

The woman said he had a gun in his hand and demanded sex from her, according to the police report.

TRENDING STORIES:

She refused his advances. Police said the man proceeded to empty out her purse, but left without taking anything.

The woman was not injured during the bizarre break-in. Police said the investigation is ongoing and do not have a description of the suspect.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS