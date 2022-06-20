Inman Park woman wakes up to find strange man standing over her bed with gun, demanding sex

WSBTV.com News Staff
An Inman Park woman found herself in a terrifying situation when a gunman broke into her home and stood over her bed while she slept.

The break-in happened June 14 at the woman’s home off Lake Avenue.

The homeowner told police she woke up after midnight last week to find a strange man standing at the foot of her bed.

The woman said he had a gun in his hand and demanded sex from her, according to the police report.

She refused his advances. Police said the man proceeded to empty out her purse, but left without taking anything.

The woman was not injured during the bizarre break-in. Police said the investigation is ongoing and do not have a description of the suspect.

