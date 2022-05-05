Inman Police: Woman charged in stabbing death of elderly man

An Inman woman has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a man on Tuesday, according to the Inman Police Department.

Antoinette Laverne Johnson, 59, has been charged in the death of James Albert Williams, 71, W. Clark Road.

Inman Police say they responded to an apartment on W. Clark Road in reference to a stabbing. When police arrived at the scene, they found Williams suffering from a stab wound to the torso, according to a police report.

Inman Police say Williams was taken to the hospital and Johnson also was taken to the hospital because she complained about having trouble breathing.

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said Williams was pronounced dead at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday at Spartanburg Medical Center,

The Coroner's Office said the investigation is pending a forensic examination and toxicology results. The manner of death will be ruled a homicide.

Johnson is in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Inman woman charged with murder in stabbing death of elderly man