Inman shooting deaths: 4th victim identified. Sheriff Chuck Wright to address media.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright will hold a press conference Tuesday at 2 p.m. to provide updates on the five people who died Sunday as a result of a shooting on Bobo Rd. in Inman.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger's Office issued a press release Monday morning stating that four of the individuals were found dead at the scene, and another victim, now identified as Roman Christean Megael Rocha, 19, was transported to the hospital before dying during surgery.

Clevenger provided this identification in a Tuesday afternoon statement to the media. He added that Rocha was staying at the residence on Bobo Rd. with the other decedents.

Monday evening, Clevenger released the identifications of three men who died in the shooting: Thomas Ellis Anderson, 37, and Adam Daniel Morley, 32, who both lived on Bobo Drive. Mark Allen Hewitt, 59, who was staying at the incident location, also died in the shooting.

Clevenger said he did not believe the victims were related to each other. He also said no minors were involved.

He added that all injuries appear to be gunshots and some of the victims had multiple gunshot wounds. Clevenger declined to disclose the exact number of shots fired since there is an active investigation by the Sheriff's Office. He added that all the victims were in different locations in the house.

Sheriff's Office deputies reported to the scene around 7:45 pm Sunday evening. Clevenger said the Coroner's Office responded around 8:30 pm Sunday. As of late Monday morning, Sheriff's Deputies had the crime scene sectioned off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

