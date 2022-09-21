The Alachua County Jail, seen in this file photo from late April.

An inmate at the Alachua County Jail was found dead in his cell Tuesday, according to county officials.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Cpt. Kaley Behl said EMS was called to 24-year-old Caleb Dwayne Fink's cell around 5 p.m. and tried to "render life-saving efforts" but were unable to revive the man.

Fink was sentenced on Aug. 24 to 110 days in jail with credit for 50 days time served for violating his probation related to drug charges earlier this year.

Authorities have a two-pronged investigation currently ongoing.

The Criminal Investigations Division is working to determine the cause of death, while the Internal Affairs Unit is working with the Office of Professional Standards to determine whether proper procedures were followed and if something could have been done to prevent the inmate's death.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Inmate, 24, found dead in cell at Alachua County Jail