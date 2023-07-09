Inmate, 43, dies in Sacramento jail six days after booking. Man was in detoxification cell

A man died Saturday after six days in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail, authorities said.

The 43-year-old man was taken into custody July 2 by Elk Grove Police Department officers, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi. He was booked on felony charges including including kidnapping, domestic violence and terrorist threats, deputies said.

The man was housed in a detoxification cell with a cellmate, according to law enforcement.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the man’s cellmate pressed the cell’s emergency button and alerted deputies that the man appeared to not be breathing, Gandhi said.

Authorities said that deputies and jail medical staff began life-saving measures. Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived and pronounced the inmate dead.

Homicide detectives with the Sheriff’s Office do not believe foul play was involved, Gandhi said.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death and will release the man’s name after family is notified, Gandhi said.