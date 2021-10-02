Inmate, 77, died of COVID-19 at Newport News City Jail

A 77-year-old inmate whose body was found at the Newport News City Jail in late August died of COVID-19, the state medical examiner’s office said.

A sheriff’s deputy making the rounds on Aug. 28 found Robert Chester Forrest Jr. unresponsive in his cell at 7:44 p.m. Deputies tried to revive him until paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead 20 minutes later.

On Sept. 13, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia identified Forrest’s primary cause of death as “COVID-19 respiratory infection.”

Forrest had pre-existing medical conditions. Other contributing causes of death included hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and “advanced age,” said Donna Price, administrator for the office’s Norfolk district.

Forrest — who lived most of his life in Norfolk but was recently living in Newport News — had a criminal charge pending against him at the time of his death. But that charge wasn’t keeping him locked up, court records show.

Instead, he was in custody for months awaiting a hearing on whether he should be committed for mental health treatment. That stemmed from a decade-old rape conviction for which Forrest had already served about 15 years behind bars.

Christian Connell, a Norfolk attorney who was representing Forrest in the civil commitment case, said Forrest “obviously” should been taken to a hospital to get treated for COVID-19.

“Contracting COVID and getting deathly sick — of course they should put him in a hospital,” Connell said. “That goes without saying.”

Jailed inmates, he said, have a constitutional right — under the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment — to basic health care access.

“I don’t know how quickly he died, or when they learned that he had COVID,” Connell said. “But it would seem if he was (near death), that he should have gotten to the hospital. This is hard to fathom.”

The Newport News Sheriff’s Office has stonewalled all questions about Forrest’s death, not responding in any way to several phone calls or emails from the Daily Press this week.

Those questions included whether deputies knew Forrest had COVID-19; when he was last tested for the disease; whether he had been vaccinated; and why jail deputies didn’t send him to a local hospital for treatment.

Moreover, the Sheriff’s Office previously refused to say when Forrest was last seen alive in his cell on Aug. 28 and whether he was in a solitary confinement or sharing a cell with other inmates.

“The Newport News Sheriff’s Office sends its sincere condolences to Mr. Forrest’s family,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Dottie Wikan wrote in a news release the day after Forrest died.

The press release said Forrest had been in custody “since March,” that “no foul play is suspected,” and that the case is still under investigation.

But the Sheriff’s Office left unanswered for weeks the basic question of why the City Jail was holding Forrest in the first place.

Records in Newport News Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court show Forrest was first taken into custody on March 19 on a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery, after his girlfriend accused him of punching her.

But prosecutors dropped that charge on June 9 when his girlfriend didn’t show up for trial.

On May 26, the Virginia State Police charged Forrest with failing to register as a sex offender. Newport News General District Court Judge Matthew Hoffman released Forrest on a personal recognizance bond as he awaited trial — meaning that charge wasn’t holding Forrest, either.

Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan would not shed any light on why Forrest was in his jail’s custody before he died.

“The courts are the keeper of the records of the orders by which he is being held on,” Morgan said in a terse voicemail message on Sept. 2. “And if you can’t find them, then that is not my problem. But he is being held in accordance with current laws. So those are my answers, and I have nothing else to offer you.”

Morgan did not return follow-up phone calls.

The Daily Press filed a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request for all paperwork that shows why Forrest was in jail custody at the time of his death. The Sheriff’s Office denied the request, citing a state statute saying that court records on involuntary commitments are largely confidential.

On Thursday — more than a month after the inmate’s death — the Daily Press learned about Forrest’s civil commitment hearing from a 2000 rape conviction out of Norfolk.

Under state law, inmates who are deemed “sexually violent predators” can be ordered to stay in custody at state hospitals “indefinitely” — even after serving all their prison time — under a program managed by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and the Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

“It’s actually incredibly shocking to me that it’s legal,” Connell said of the program. “They take a person who’s basically served their time, and before they get out, they make a motion to have them declared a ‘sexually violent predator’ and committed.”

The process, Connell said, includes a mental health expert who interviews the inmate and calculates a “statistical score” on how likely an inmate is to reoffend. A Circuit Court judge makes the final rulings on how long someone needs to stay in.

In Forrest’s case, he completed his state prison sentence in 2015 on the rape conviction, but was declared a “sexually violent predator” — and kept in custody another four years at a mental health facility.

But in early 2019, a Norfolk Circuit Court judge granted Forrest a “conditional release” — allowing him to go home with certain conditions. That’s when he moved in to a home on 21st Street in Southeast Newport News.

When Forrest was charged with assaulting his girlfriend in March, Corey Keaton, a probation officer with the Virginia Department of Corrections’ “sexually violent predator program,” asked that a Newport News magistrate order Forrest into custody for a possible re-hospitalization.

“Due to this charge and allegations, previous reported allegations and previous police contact of the same nature, Mr. Forrest is believed to be a danger to the community at this time,” Keaton wrote in the March petition.

The magistrate issued an “Emergency Custody Order,” saying it would remain in effect until a Circuit Court commitment hearing. That led Forrest to stay at the City Jail from March until his August death — despite one criminal case getting dropped and a bond granted in the other.

But Connell asked several times to postpone those commitment hearings, saying he wanted the criminal charges resolved before the case went forward. “That’s so we could tell the judge that ‘All this stuff is being taken care of,’” he said.

On Aug. 10, records show, Forrest was transferred from Newport News to the Norfolk City Jail for a scheduled commitment hearing the next day in Norfolk Circuit Court.

A Norfolk Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, Jamie Bastas, declined to say whether Forrest was tested for COVID-19 during his two-day stay in that jail.

But the hearing was once again postponed on Connell’s motion — and Forrest was transferred back to the Newport News City Jail on Aug. 12.

He was found dead in his jail cell two weeks later.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com