Inmate accused of attempting to take jailer's duty weapon

Jan. 31—Additional charges have been filed against a 31-year-old man already under arrest on a burglary charge.

Michael Lee Zuniga is now charged with assault on a public servant and one count of attempt to take weapon from an officer after he got into a struggle with an armed Cameron County jailer and tried to take his duty weapon, the Cameron County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The incident happened Jan. 29 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville, where Zuniga was undergoing medical clearance, the news release said.

According to the news release, Zuniga was kept in restraints for safety and protocol procedures.

Zuniga became "highly combative" while he was being escorted to the restroom by one armed and one unarmed jailer and as they were taking the "mitts" off Zuniga's hands, according to the release.

"Zuniga pushed the armed jailer, attempted to take his duty weapon and a scuffle ensued. The jailers were able to take control over Zuniga, who stands at 6 feet 3 inches and weighs approximately 220 pounds," the news release read.

Sheriff's deputies earlier in the day had responded to the 3100 block of FM 1847 in reference to a burglary, the news release said.

Deputies discovered that Zuniga had broken into two homes that were owned by his former wife's family, the news release said.

According to witnesses, Zuniga was carrying a handgun when he broke into the homes and appeared under the influence of narcotics.

Zuniga was taken into custody at the residence and first transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center before being taken the VBMC, the news release read.

As of Tuesday, Zuniga remained in custody at a Cameron County facility, jail records showed.