Inmate accused of murder escapes from Lafourche Parish Jail

An inmate escaped from the Lafourche Parish jail, and law enforcement is seeking any information on his whereabouts.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for Leroy Miles Jr., 23, who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Friday. He was last seen on Nicole Street in Bayou Blue.

Miles is a 5’11" Black male with medium build, weighing 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The circumstances of his escape are under investigation. Miles was assisted by one or more inmates as well as one or more people outside the facility. Investigators think he squeezed through a drainage opening after removing the cover.

Miles was being held on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated second-degree battery for Lafayette Parish and attempted second-degree murder in Terrebonne Parish.

Miles was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Sept. 4 after being arrested by the Lockport Police Department for aggravated flight from an officer and obstruction of justice.

"Anytime someone escapes from a penal institution, he should be considered dangerous, to be sure," said Brennan Matherne, Public Information Officer for Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. "With that said, there is no evidence to suggest he escaped to further harm anyone or for retribution of anything. "

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is working with multiple law enforcement agencies to follow up on leads.

Anyone who sees Miles or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433. Tips also can be submitted via the Bayou Tips mobile app or online at CrimeStoppersBR.org.

