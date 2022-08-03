Inmate accused in prison guard death

Aug. 3—An inmate accused in the recent death of an Oklahoma prison guard previously pleaded guilty in Pittsburg County to killing an inmate at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in 2009.

Gregory S. Thompson, 49, is accused of using "a homemade weapon" in the July 31 attack of correctional officer Alan Jay Hershberger at the Davis Correctional Facility, a private prison in Holdenville.

The medium security facility is one of 10 private prisons operated in the state by CoreCivic, a Tennessee-based private corrections company, through contracts with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

An ODOC release states Hershberger was conducting an inmate movement when Thompson attacked him from behind. ODOC said Hershberger died from the injuries sustained in the attack.

"Davis Correctional Facility staff responded quickly and valiantly after the attack, attempting life-saving measures while securing the area to ensure the safety of staff and other inmates," ODOC states.

Thompson was serving a life sentence out of Oklahoma County for first-degree murder after a jury in 2006 convicted and sentenced him to life without parole in the 2003 shooting death of Oklahoma City resident Jerry McQuin.

Court records show Thompson was charged in 2010 with first-degree murder in Pittsburg County District Court for the stabbing death of fellow inmate Daniel Clayton on Sept. 3, 2009, at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

According to previous reporting by the News-Capital, officers at OSP were conducting an inmate count at on Sept. 3, 2009, when they "saw inmate Daniel Clayton lying on the floor of the cell bloody and unresponsive ... (and) saw inmate Gregory Thompson standing over Daniel Clayton wiping his hands." Thompson allegedly then handed officers a homemade knife while saying, "it isn't what it looks like I had to defend myself."

Court records show Thompson pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to a five-year term in ODOC custody. Thompson also pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possession of contraband by an inmate and received a 10-year sentence.

ODOC said its Office of the Inspector General is conducting an ongoing investigation into Hershberger's death and the report will be submitted to the office of District 22 District Attorney Paul Smith upon completion.

Records show Thompson is again being housed at OSP following the attack of Hershberger.

