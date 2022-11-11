Inmate accused of stabbing 5 people, killing 2, dies at 201 Poplar

An inmate died at 201 Poplar on Friday, November 4, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

On Thursday, November 10, SCSO identified that inmate as 24-year-old Leaudre Isabell.

Isabell was being held two charges of first-degree murder and three charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Those charges date back to April 23 when Isabell allegedly stabbed five people at a house on Hubert Avenue.

One of the two people killed was Pamela Isabell, Leaudre’s sister, according to Leaudre’s arrest affidavit.

The other was a 7-year-old boy, police said.

A 9-year-old was also stabbed in the attack, authorities said.

Leaudre Isabell is at least the second inmate to die at the Shelby County jail in just over a month.

On October 5, 33-year-old Gershun Freeman died at 201 Poplar, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The TBI is still investigating Freeman’s death.

Isabell’s cause of death has not been released at this time.

SCSO said that the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner and that the investigation into Isabell’s death is ongoing.

