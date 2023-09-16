Inmate accused of threatening to kill Stutsman County state's attorney's son

Sep. 15—JAMESTOWN — A Stutsman County Correctional Center inmate is facing felony charges in Southeast District Court after he allegedly threatened to kill the Stutsman County state's attorney's son.

Zeferino Carlos Rangel, 52, was charged with two counts of terrorizing, tampering with informants in criminal investigation and aggravated assault, Class C felonies.

Rangel appeared in Southeast District Court through Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 14, on the charges. A change-of-plea hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 20.

Rangel is accused of making threats and actively planning to kill Stutsman County State's Attorney Fritz Fremgen's son from Feb. 15-25, according to court documents. Multiple inmates said Rangel claimed to have connections with the Mexican cartel.

Rangel gave a list of names, phone numbers and instructions to an inmate, court documents say. The inmate was instructed by Rangel to contact the people and have them come to Jamestown to murder Fremgen's son in retaliation for prosecuting his case.

Rangel was recently convicted of patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity and promoting sexual performance by a minor, Class B felonies, and corruption or solicitation of minors, possession of certain materials prohibited and prohibited/possess firearm, Class C felonies.

Judge Cherie Clark sentenced Rangel to 25 years in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 278 days served. Clark also placed Rangel on three years supervised probation.

Stutsman County Correctional Center officers were also informed that Rangel allegedly talked about stabbing another inmate, court documents say. The inmate, who Rangel allegedly threatened to stab for being a "snitch," was moved to a different cell block for his safety.

Rangel is also accused of stabbing a man in Jamestown on Aug. 31, 2022. Court documents say the victim initially denied being stabbed because he was afraid of Rangel and any retaliation toward his family.