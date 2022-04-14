Inmate alleges guards sexually abused him

Apr. 14—A Metropolitan Detention Center inmate is suing Bernalillo County, alleging that three correctional officers sexually abused him late last year.

The plaintiff, suing as "John Doe," claims that three jail officers led him to an administrative office and "took turns digitally penetrating" him and then retaliated against him for making a formal complaint.

Jail officials say his allegations are "unfounded."

Doe's suit, filed Tuesday in state District Court in Albuquerque, comes after he initially complained via the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act. He submitted a grievance, but PREA investigators working at the jail found it to be "unsubstantiated," his lawsuit says.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, interest, costs, attorneys fees and any other relief the court deems appropriate.

His attorney, Jason Wallace, said Doe has been detained at MDC while awaiting trial.

"The criminal justice system exists specifically to address crimes, and in this case, it's perpetuating them — and it's perpetuating them against a vulnerable population. These are not folks over at MDC by choice," said Wallace, who represents Doe along with Levi Monagle. "...They're sort of at the mercy of the people who oversee them. That's where this serious abuse of power comes into play, and it's a real betrayal."

The jail's chief, however, said Doe's case was investigated in line with MDC policy and the "allegations were unfounded." The case was also referred to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office for criminal investigation.

"It is our understanding that the investigation conducted by the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office was unfounded as well. ... The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center has no further comment due to pending litigation," MDC Chief of Corrections Greg Richardson said in a written statement.

A BCSO spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a Journal inquiry about the case.

According to the suit:

Doe has been in MDC custody since Dec. 17, 2021. On or about Dec. 20, a jail lieutenant and four jail officers, two of them women, took him from his pod to an administrative room/office. The women left per direction from one of their male colleagues.

"Plaintiff was then forced to his knees by the three remaining officers ... his forehead was pressed to the floor, his pants and underwear were removed... This event was not related to any strip search and did not follow any protocols associated with a proper strip search."

Doe sought and received a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner's exam and filed a PREA grievance, prompting retaliation that included days in segregation/solitary confinement. The officers also told other inmates about Doe's PREA grievance, and one allegedly announced it to Does' entire pod using the term "snitch."

Last month, "upon information and belief," Doe's PREA grievance was determined "unsubstantiated."

According to jail reports, an "unsubstantiated" PREA allegation is one for which "the investigation produced insufficient evidence to make a final determination as to whether or not the event occurred."

An "unfounded" allegation is one investigators "determined not to have occurred."

The county releases PREA reports annually, but has not yet posted the 2021 version online.

MDC's 2020 report cites 91 PREA allegations. Investigators deemed most unfounded (57), but five were substantiated and 29 determined unsubstantiated.