Inmate from Apple Valley dies after suffering medical episode, authorities said

A 63-year-old man from Apple Valley, who was in custody at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, died after experiencing a medical episode.

An inmate from Apple Valley with previously diagnosed medical conditions died while in custody, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported on Tuesday.

David Floyd Rains, 63, died on Monday at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, sheriff’s officials reported.

Just after 9 a.m., deputies at the WVDC discovered that Rains was not breathing. Jail medical staff responded but were unable to revive Rains who was pronounced dead.

Investigators from the Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.

Rains was transported to the Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed. This investigation is ongoing and no other information is currently available, according to sheriff’s officials.

Rains was arrested on Feb. 26 for criminal threats and booked at the High Desert Detention Center.

A medical evaluation revealed Rains had multiple health issues and was transferred on March 1 to the WVDC, where he was receiving medical treatment.

Other inmate deaths

Since September, there have been several inmates with health issues who died while in custody, sheriff’s officials said.

The latest reported death was that of 52-year-old Francisco Javier Ramirez of Trona.

On March 24, deputies assigned to High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto were alerted to Ramirez, who was found on his bed breathing but unresponsive, the sheriff's report stated.

Jail medical staff and emergency medical personnel responded and rendered medical aid to Ramirez.

Despite lifesaving measures, he was pronounced dead a short time later, sheriff's officials said.

On April 14, 2021, Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of murder, robbery, and a felon in possession of a firearm, sheriff's spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told the Daily Press.

Also, Alexander Madrid, 61, of Apple Valley, who died on March 18.

On Feb. 11, Madrid suffered a health emergency and was transported from West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton.

Madrid, who had been seen by jail medical staff before he was transferred to the hospital, may have had pre-existing medical conditions, authorities said.

Apple Valley Sheriff’s deputies arrested Madrid on Dec. 9, 2021, for continuous sexual abuse of a minor.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Inmate from Apple Valley dies after suffering medical episode