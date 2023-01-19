Inmate assaulted by other inmates; charges expected

Jan. 19—A man who was incarcerated in the Pontotoc County Justice Center was reportedly assaulted by several other inmates and felony charges are expected in the case.

The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. Jan. 12 in one of the jail's inmate pods.

The alleged victim, Markice Quentez Walker, 27, was either lured or coaxed into a cell where four other inmates reportedly beat him severely. Walker was flown by medical helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted for serious injuries.

Jailers called for law enforcement officers to assist at the jail after discovering Walker had been assaulted, and because the inmates involved were refusing to lock down in their cells.

The inmates involved resisted the commands issued by jailers and law enforcement officers, and two inmates reportedly assaulted the officers and jailers.

Authorities used non-lethal force to subdue some of the inmates and gain control of the jail pod.

Those involved have not yet been charged, but Pontotoc County District Attorney Erik Johnson said he anticipates felony charges will be filed.

Walker indicated on social media that he is recovering from his injuries.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available, and identities of those involved will be published once charges have been filed.