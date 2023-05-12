Inmate assaults guards at SCI-Somerset, state police say

May 12—SOMERSET — An inmate at SCI Laurel Highlands, Somerset Township, faces criminal charges, accused of assaulting two correction officers who were preparing to report him for misconduct, authorities allege.

State police in Somerset charged Earl Hall, 34, of Philadelphia, on Wednesday, with two counts each of assault by a prisoner and simple assault.

According to a complaint affidavit, two correction officers were preparing a misconduct report on Hall on Monday. The officers told Hall to either utilize the kiosk or have a seat in the dayroom when the inmate became argumentative.

When one officer drew his OC spray, Hall allegedly punched him in the head and face. Hall allegedly assaulted a second officer who deployed OC spray.

One of the officers suffered a bruised jaw, a split lip and other facial injuries. The second officer also was injured.

Charges were filed before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.

Hall entered the state prison system in 2010. He is serving a prison sentence for robbery.