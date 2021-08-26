Inmate attack at Cape Vincent leads to four officers suffering injuries

Aug. 26—CAPE VINCENT — An inmate at the state correctional facility here attacked another inmate and injured four officers who attempted to stop it, according to the union that represents correctional officers.

An inmate at the Cape Vincent Correctional Facility was allegedly high on an unknown drug when he attacked another inmate — all on the same day drugs were found in the mail, the New York State Correctional Officer and Police Benevolent Association Inc. said in a statement Thursday.

On Aug. 11, a 32-year-old inmate suspected to be high on drugs entered another inmate's cube and punched him in the head. An officer gave orders to the aggressive inmate to stop but he refused, according to a news release issued on Thursday. The inmate then entered another cube and attempted to assault another inmate but was unsuccessful. He then punched an officer three times in the head before being wrestled to the ground. More officers would come on scene and the inmate would later have to be forced to the ground again after he was struggling on the way to the infirmary.

Once under control, a registered nurse determined the inmate was intoxicated on an unknown drug.

The inmate, who is serving a seven-year sentence after being convicted in Suffolk County in 2017 for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, was treated at the infirmary and transferred to a Special Housing Unit pending disciplinary charges.

The officer who was initially attacked sustained pain and swelling to his head, headache and a thumb sprain. Three officers who helped subdue the inmate suffered minor injuries.

All four officers were treated by facility medical staff and remained on duty. The inmate who was attacked sustained a head contusion and was treated at the infirmary.

On the same day of the attack, staff recovered 19 orange strips of Suboxone in inmate mail. The drugs, which were discovered by an officer processing the mail, were hidden inside the battery compartment of a watch mailed to an inmate. The drugs were seized as evidence.

"Contraband continues to be a significant problem in all of our prisons. Yet, DOCCS continues to ignore the issue and refuses to re-install the Secure Vendor Program," said Bryan Hluska, central region vice president for NYSCOPBA. "There is no reasonable explanation that the administration can provide not to and that certainly shortchanges our members and puts their safety at risk. Four officers and an inmate were injured by an inmate high on drugs in the latest violence. Obviously the drugs found their way into his hands and created a potentially very dangerous situation,"