Inmate attacks Merced man who’s accused of murdering 9-month-old baby

The man accused of shooting and killing 9-month-old baby Darius King Grigsby was attacked by another inmate in Merced County Superior Court on Thursday.

Details about the attack are preliminary. Daevon Motshwane, 18, was in the courtroom for his arraignment hearing when the attack happened. A deputy intervened and body slammed the attacker, witnesses say.

Motshwane was recently arrested after the 9-month-old baby was being walked in a stroller by his mother and accompanied by a male friend during the afternoon of Nov. 9.

Then a vehicle pulled up near them and the shooter opened fire.

Baby Darius was struck by at least one bullet and died at the scene, Merced Police said.

Merced police said the baby was not the intended target of the shooting but police do believe the shots were meant for the mother’s male friend.

A 17-year-old male, who is believed to be the driver, was also arrested.

Motshwane is accused of murder, along with two counts of attempted homicide and gang enhancement charges.

This story will be updated.