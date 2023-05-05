Inmate avoids 90-day contempt sentence for flipping off judge by apologizing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Bad manners can quickly get one in trouble.

Daniel Martin flipped off Tippecanoe County Magistrate Sarah Wyatt during his initial hearing Monday, May 1, and he faced a 90-day stay in jail on top of whatever he might receive in his three other cases.

"As the Court began to admonish the Defendant regarding his hand gesture, the Defendant disconnected the video conference call connecting the Court with the Tippecanoe County Jail resulting in the Court being unable to complete the Defendant's hearing ..., " Wyatt's contempt order states.

Good manners can go a long way to soothing ruffled feathers.

Given a chance to apologize Friday and purge the contempt order, Martin chose apology over pride. His May 1 transgressions were forgiven by Wyatt and the court, and Wyatt rescinded the contempt order.

"I do apologize. I really do," said Martin, who was shackled and his hands chained to his waist to prevent access to the video conferencing equipment. "I'm coming off drugs. That's no excuse.

Court and arrest illustration

"That's childish of me," 40-year-old Martin said of his behavior from earlier in the week. "I don't know how or why I act that way sometimes.

"I was just trying to understand why I had these charges against me," Martin said of his outburst. "I would appreciate if you would reconsider the 90 days."

Martin's new charges that put him in jail and in front of Wyatt were from April 28, when he is suspected of running from the probation department instead of appearing in Tippecanoe Superior 1.

On April 28, Martin bolted out of the courthouse's north doors, but he was caught a short time later. But during his apprehension, he is accused of resisting law enforcement. Hence, the new charges.

Additionally, he faces petitions to revoke his probation in two 2021 cases and sentencing in a third 2021 case, according to online court records.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Inmate avoids 90-day contempt sentence for flipping off judge