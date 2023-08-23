Inmate awaits Parole Board decision. So does family of Modesto couple brutally slain in 1979

A final state Parole Board decision, expected anytime, could free one of the four offenders convicted in a horrific double murder in Modesto.

Family members of the victims, Phil and Kathy Ranzo, were given one more chance Wednesday to oppose the March decision granting parole to 61-year-old Jeffrey Allen Maria.

Maria along with Marty Spears, Darren Lee and Ronald Anderson were convicted of killing Phil and Kathy Ranzo at their Modesto home in 1979.

Former Gov. Jerry Brown reversed decisions in 2015, 2017 and 2018 that found Maria suitable for parole. But Gov. Gavin Newsom did nothing to block the March parole decision and, in late July, sent the matter back to the Parole Board for final determination.

A decision on Maria’s parole is expected within 24 hours of Wednesday’s hearing.

Ranzo family members and others opposing his release said Maria learned during many years in prison to work the system and tell parole panels what they wanted to hear. But they said he hasn’t kept his story straight about his involvement with the home invasion, rape and murders.

Elizabeth DeJong, a prosecutor for the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, said the crime was “true evil” and she’s continued to support the Ranzo family at uncounted hearings to keep the four offenders in prison.

Jeffrey Maria

Opponents said, at different times, Maria claimed he did not go inside the Ranzos’ home and did not know Phil Ranzo was dead. Yet he left the home with $500 cash in his pocket.

Sandy Howell, sister of Phil Ranzo, holding back tears, said Maria always has engaged in denial and minimized his role in the crime that killed the married coupled and left their 10-year-old son an orphan.

Mark Ranzo, the son, and two granddaughters also spoke, urging the board not to release Maria. “I have seen the way this has ruined my dad’s life,” Mark Ranzo’s daughter Kathy Ranzo said. “I have seen all this pain my family has gone through.”

Michaele Beebe-Maria, the wife of Jeffrey Maria, said he continues to express remorse for his role in such a horrible crime, saying that without his participation, it would not have occurred. She said that in their 14 years of marriage, her husband has taught her to meet goals.

If he is released, Beebe-Maria said her husband will keep busy fixing up the home they purchased in Sacramento.

Several speakers supporting the parole decision said Maria no longer is the 17-year-old who committed the crime in 1979, but is a responsible adult and caring individual.

Robert Polkinghorn, a hospice director, said Maria is a force for good, volunteering in the hospice unit at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville. His efforts to improve include self-help programs, earning a GED and three associate degrees and also volunteering as a service dog trainer.

Kathy and Phil Ranzo were murdered in their Modesto home on June 25, 1979.

Home invasion and murder

The four teenagers were convicted of plotting a robbery at the Ranzos’ home. As Spears and Lee knocked on the door, and claimed to Phil Ranzo they had run out of gas, Maria hid behind bushes.

When Ranzo took them to the garage to give them gas, Spears and Lee pulled their guns. Prosecutors say Maria also went to the garage, where Phil Ranzo was tied up and Spears beat him on the head with a baseball bat.

Evidence showed Ranzo was tortured and fatally stabbed in the neck. Spears, Lee and Maria went into the house and forced Kathy Ranzo to an upstairs bedroom. She was bound, beaten and raped by Spears and stabbed to death.

The three teenagers then ransacked the home in search of valuables. Anderson, the getaway driver, told investigators that Maria and Lee came out of the house carrying envelopes of jewelry and cash.

Newsom’s review of the Parole Board decision said Maria’s characteristics as a 17-year-old minor diminished his culpability under youth offender laws.

‘Significant efforts to improve himself’

The governor noted that Maria has made significant efforts to improve himself while in prison. In not reversing the parole decision, Newsom wanted the Parole Board to consider if Maria can be safely released and has the insight to succeed on parole “in light of the unique challenges he will likely face in the community after 44 years in prison.”

As teenage offenders sentenced to double life sentences, the foursome has greater latitude for seeking release from prison, which has prompted family members of the victims to attend 30 or more parole hearings in opposition. Spears was denied parole following a hearing early this month.

Howell said Maria has been in denial about his involvement with the crime. “He continues to blame someone else for the choices he has made. He minimizes the crime and claims he basically did not participate in it at all,” Howell said.

In a letter this week, Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse expressed opposition to releasing the man from prison. “Maria has lied to the board about the facts, he has continued to fail to tell the truth about what really transpired that day and his true involvement in the murders of Phillip and Kathryn Ranzo,” the sheriff wrote.

His letter added: “He is not rehabilitated. Releasing a convicted murderer back into my community is a failure of the system.”

Family members of the victims could ask that Maria not be released to Stanislaus or San Joaquin counties. His marriage would seem to indicate a release plan placing Maria in the Sacramento area.