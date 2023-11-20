Inmate beats cellmate to death in ‘racially-motivated’ attack, Clayton County sheriff says

Deputies are investigating a “racially-motivated” murder of an inmate at the Clayton County Jail on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said Jaquez Jackson beat his cellmate to death by punching, kicking and slamming the other inmate’s head on a toilet.

“Inmate Jaquez Jackson stated several times he does not like Mexican/Hispanics and wanted to kill them,” deputies said.

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of Jackson’s cellmate. Officials have charged Jackson with malice murder, aggravated assault and starting a penal riot.

The Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have been contacted.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m. for the latest.

