Inmate beats cellmate to death, says he ‘does not like’ Hispanics, Georgia cops say

A detainee is accused of killing his cellmate “with his bare hands” in what Georgia authorities said was a racially-motivated attack.

It happened Sunday, Nov. 19, inside the Clayton County Jail, according to Sheriff Levon Allen.

Investigators said Jaquez Jackson beat his cellmate to death, brutally kicking and punching the man before slamming his head into a toilet. Authorities did not release the victim’s name.

After the attack, Jackson repeatedly told investigators he “does not like Mexican/Hispanics and wanted to kill them,” Allen said in a news release.

Jackson was serving a one-year sentence on a probation violation related to multiple misdemeanor charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

He’s now charged with murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and starting a penal riot, authorities said.

Additional information wasn’t released.

Clayton County is about 20 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

