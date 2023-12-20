Inmate burned when oven ignites during maintenance at Anson prison

An inmate at a North Carolina prison was burned after gas inside an oven ignited earlier this week, according to our partners at The Charlotte Observer.

It happened Monday afternoon at the Anson Correctional Institute in Polkton, according to the Observer. An inmate was with a facility maintenance worker servicing an oven when gas ignited.

The inmate was a woman who hasn’t been identified yet. They were taken to a hospital to be treated for burns and other injuries, according to John Bull, a spokesperson with the North Carolina prison system.

The Observer didn’t have the inmate’s current condition.

