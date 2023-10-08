Inmate captured after escaping from Brazoria housing location

BRAZORIA, Texas - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says an inmate that escaped from a housing location in Brazoria has been captured.

20-year-old Cadarion Avery had escaped from the Clemens Unit at around 11:30 p.m. on October 6.

Officials say Avery had walked away from the trusty camp, a housing location outside the main prison for inmates serving non-violent sentences.

Photo of Cadarion Avery.

Avery was serving a five-year sentence for theft out of Smith County.

TDCJ says Avery was captured near the Clemens Unit at around 7:49 a.m. on October 7.

Avery will face felony escape charges.