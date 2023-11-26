Inmate captured just 30 minutes after escape from Rutherford Co. prison

An escaped inmate was taken back into custody in a short amount of time on Saturday, according to our partners at WLOS News in Asheville.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies from the Spindale Police Department, the Rutherfordton Police Department, the Forest City Police Department, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) were all sent to the Department of Corrections (DOC) prison camp on Ledbetter Road in Spindale for an escaped inmate.

WLOS reports, law enforcement officials were told that Corey Lamont McMillian had escaped the facility by climbing the fence and that he was last seen somewhere near Ledbetter Road and the prison.

Officials began to search the area for McMillian. Sergeant W. Perez and partner Kilo found the escaped inmate on Ryce Street and took McMillian back into custody, WLOS reports.

