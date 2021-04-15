Inmate at Carbon County Correctional Facility faces assault charges

Apr. 15—An inmate at Carbon County Correctional Facility in Nesquehoning faces a criminal case after sparring with another inmate March 26, which resulted in the woman sustaining a fractured vertebrae, court papers say.

Sara M. Hargreaves, 32, was charged by county detectives with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and simple assault. The charges were filed against her April 8 and bail was set at $150,000 Monday by Magisterial District Judge Casimir Kosciolek, Lansford.

Arrest papers state the women were arguing when Hargreaves pulled the other inmate out of cell 7 by her hair and threw her across the floor outside the cell. The woman slipped through the railing of the second floor tier, falling onto the floor below after Hargreaves threw her. She landed on her back and is seen on surveillance footage grabbing at that area in pain.

The woman was taken to St. Luke's-Miners Campus, Coaldale, where her diagnosis was made and will have to follow up with a spine and pain specialist.

Hargreaves told law enforcement the incident was the result of something the other woman said the night before that Hargreaves didn't like, detectives wrote. They got into an argument and a fight that night, resulting in Hargreaves being removed from cell 7 and placed in cell 4, court papers state. When Hargreaves went to get her belongings from cell 7 the next day around 8:30 a.m., another altercation ensued.

