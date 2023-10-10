Inmate at a Central Kentucky jail found unresponsive later dies, state police say

An inmate at the Madison County Detention Center died Sunday, according to Kentucky State Police.

The man was found unresponsive in his cell by another inmate sometime before 5 a.m., according to KSP. He was taken to Baptist Health of Richmond, where he later died.

The inmate was identified as 37-year-old Davell Chambers of Michigan, KSP said. Foul play was not suspected in Chambers’ death.

His body will be sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy and toxicology test, KSP said. State police are handling the investigation. KSP didn’t initially say how long Chambers had been unresponsive before he was found.

Court documents indicate Chambers had been convicted in multiple drug cases and was serving time in jail for one of those offenses.