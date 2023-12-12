Inmate charged in 2022 Moxham homicide

Dec. 12—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man jailed for a February 2022 robbery was charged Monday with gunning down a man in the city's Moxham neighborhood that same month.

Gary Keith Hill, 21, an SCI-Houtzdale inmate, was charged Monday with criminal homicide and other charges related to the death of 42-year-old Timothy Harrison.

Information gathered from both of the men's cellphones, crucial statements to police from community members and crime lab testing on a .40-caliber handgun enabled city detectives to file charges in the case, an affidavit shows.

That list included one statement from a person alleging Hill admitted to pulling the trigger because Harrison was "essentially robbing drug dealers" by paying them for narcotics with "counterfeit" cash, police wrote.

Harrison was discovered by police inside a wrecked vehicle near 500 Place on Feb. 18, 2022, with multiple gunshot wounds, police said at the time.

He was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Johnstown police filed charges of homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment against Hill on Monday.

Detectives indicated Harrison and Hill had exchanged text messages as far back as December 2021 and that during their final conversation, Hill warned him "no fake bills."

"The arrest was made possible after months of investigative work and both the assistance of the Cambria County District Attorney's Office and the Cambria County Coroner," Johnstown police Chief Richard Pritchard said.

Hill is serving a 26-month to 10-year sentence for an unrelated 2022 conviction, online court records show.

Hill has been behind bars since late 2022 after pleading guilty to robbery.

The charges stemmed from a holdup of two teenagers alongside Central Avenue, police said at the time.

Hill was apprehended in April after being confronted by a Cambria County deputy sheriff.

At the time, police said Hill reached for his waistband while trying to flee the scene, before he was taken into custody and disarmed.

A handgun stolen from a Nanty Glo resident was found in his possession, authorities said at the time.