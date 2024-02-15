Inmate charged for assaulting deputy sheriff at courthouse

Feb. 15—WILKES-BARRE — A female inmate ordered by a Luzerne County judge to serve the remainder of a sentence on a criminal trespass conviction lost her composure by kicking and biting deputy sheriffs inside a courtroom.

Brittany Ann Nicole Figas, 31, was charged with aggravated assault, assault upon a law enforcement officer, aggravated harassment by prisoner and other offenses for the incident inside President Judge Michael T. Vough's courtroom on Feb. 6, according to court records.

Figas, who was in custody and shackled, was before Vough on a parole violation for criminal trespass and possessing drug paraphernalia in 2021.

Vough ordered Figas to serve the remainder of her sentence of 23 months.

Figas became disruptive and began screaming in the courtroom, court records say.

Two deputy sheriffs struggled to remove Figas from the courtroom as she allegedly refused to walk.

Figas continued to scream, "The county is corrupt! I gave everything to this county! The sheriffs run the cities! You just want to (expletive, expletive)! You are raping people! Judge Vough knows what I'm talking about!" court records say.

Figas was taken to a smaller courtroom on the third-floor where she was placed in a chair.

Court records say Figas continued to scream, bit the hand and kicked the leg of a deputy sheriff, according to court records.

When two additional deputy sheriffs entered the courtroom, court records say, Figas screamed, "Are you hear to rape me? "while thrusting her pelvis in a sexual manner.

Figas was eventually removed from the courthouse and returned to the county correctional facility.

A deputy sheriff was treated at an area medical facility.

Figas was also facing charges of simple assault, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Figas was arraigned Thursday by District Judge James Dixon of Hazle Township who set her bail at $50,000.