Inmate charged for bringing fentanyl into county jail pleads not guilty

Dec. 19—A Kalispell woman accused of smuggling fentanyl into the Flathead County Detention Center that was later linked to two inmate overdoses has pleaded not guilty to a felony drug distribution charge.

Melanie Lee Hickok, 23, entered her not guilty plea before Judge Danni Coffman in Flathead County District Court on Dec. 14. Following the arraignment, Hickok unsuccessfully sought to see her $80,000 bail reduced.

According to court records, defense attorney Keenan Gallagher asked that Coffman release Hickok on her own recognizance, allowing her to attend an in-patient treatment center. Deputy County Attorney John Donovan objected with Coffman ultimately siding with prosecutors.

Authorities began investigating Hickok on the drug distribution charge after two inmates suffered fentanyl overdoses about 2:30 a.m., Nov. 26, court documents said. Hickok was booked into county jail just two days prior, arrested after failing to appear for an Aug. 3 sentencing on a drug possession conviction.

When deputies asked Hickok about the overdoses, she allegedly admitted bringing drugs into the county jail. She later specified fentanyl as the drug, court documents said.

An omnibus hearing in Hickok's case is scheduled for March 15 with a pretrial conference to follow on April 3. If convicted, she faces up to five years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

