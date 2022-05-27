Inmate charged with contraband after search

May 26—A Cumberland County man taken into custody on a commitment order to serve jail time on a felony picked up new charges after being searched for contraband in the Cumberland County Jail.

Donnie Ray Smith, 38, Plateau Rd., had just hours earlier being incarcerated at the Justice Center when he came under a strip search during an investigation into possible contraband in the jail.

Smith now faces charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and simple possession of a controlled substance in addition to the order to serve jail time on an unrelated felony.

Corrections Officer Axl Arroyo was working at the jail around 8:30 p.m. May 19 when he smelled an odor of tobacco coming from a cell adjacent to the dayroom area. He informed CO Sgt. Mark Dodson, and inmates were sent to their cells.

Since Smith was the last inmate to be incarcerated, he was searched and corrections officers discovered him in possession of "what looked like tobacco," the report states.

In an additional search of the suspect, corrections officers stated they found two more clear bags of tobacco and one and one-half buprenorphine hydrochlorides, a Schedule III substance.

The new charges were then filed against Smith with no bond set at the time of the report.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com