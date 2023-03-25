Inmate charged with damaging cell door

Mar. 25—An inmate at the Woodward County Jail has been charged with a felony — injuring or burning a public building — after reportedly damaging one of the cells in the jail.

The charge against Joel Shay Cross was filed on Thursday in Woodward County District Court for the incident which happened a week earlier, court records show.

According to an affidavit filed with the charge, video footage shows Cross damaging the cell door by stuffing a book into the middle hinge area, then trying to force the door closed repeatedly using his body weight. That bent the hinges to the point the door no longer shuts on its own, according to the affidavit.

Punishment for the charge is up to 25 years in prison. Case number is CF-2023-53.