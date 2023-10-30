Inmate charged in fatal stabbing of other inmate inside Shelby County courtroom holding area

A man has been charged with first-degree murder after the fatal stabbing of another inmate in a holding area inside a Shelby County Criminal Courtroom Thursday morning.

Donnie Clay has been charged with first-degree murder and taking contraband into a penal facility and is slated to be arraigned in Shelby County General Sessions Court Tuesday morning.

According to an affidavit, Clay, who is an inmate at the Shelby County Jail, stabbed another inmate, Deion Byrd, after Byrd accused Clay of breaking into his home. The two were part of a group of jailed defendants that had been brought up to the courtroom for their court appearances.

"Witnesses stated that Deion Byrd approached the cell doorway and accused Donnie Clay of breaking into his home," the affidavit read. "Clay denied the accusation and Deion Byrd spit in Clay's face. Clay said, 'I'm gonna kill you now,' and pulled a sharpened piece of metal from his waistband and chased Byrd into a nearby interview room a few feet away."

Clay then stabbed Byrd in the neck "at least once" with the makeshift knife, after which Byrd ran from the interview room and reached the door to the courtroom as a deputy entered the area, the affidavit said, and Clay threw the knife on the floor.

Shelby Count Justice Center can be seen here at 201 Poplar Avenue on August 14, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn.

After the deputy saw Byrd bleeding from the neck, the affidavit said Clay proceeded to get on his knees and place his hands behind his head.

"The makeshift knife was recovered from the hallway floor," the affidavit said. "A large amount of blood was on the floor in the interview room, as well as blood in the hallway between the interview room and holding cell."

A Commercial Appeal reporter was inside the courtroom at the time and witnessed a number of deputies rush into the holding area after hearing yelling from the room. Eventually, Byrd was escorted out of the courtroom and could be seen holding a hand over his neck.

More: Shelby County jailers plead 'not guilty' in first court date since Gershun Freeman death

Byrd was taken to Regional One Health via an ambulance and later died, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said.

Minutes after Byrd was escorted out of the courtroom, Clay was taken out by deputies. As he was brought out, he was yelling at the deputies, and to the people in the courtroom.

Jailed defendants are usually brought to the holding areas through elevators that directly bring defendants to each courtroom without bringing them through public areas. Thursday morning, however, the elevator to Shelby County Criminal Court Division 1 was not working, and the inmates were brought up through a different elevator and walked through a public hallway.

The inmates, including Byrd and Clay, were handcuffed to one another and escorted into the courtroom in a single-file line.

Judge Paula Skahan listens to arguments Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, during a hearing at the Shelby County courthouse in Memphis.

The sheriff's office, which oversees the jail, did not respond to a question asking how Clay was able to get the makeshift knife, sometimes referred to as a "shank," through jail security and into the courtroom.

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan, who sits on the bench in Division 1, told The CA she had never seen or heard of someone getting stabbed inside a courtroom like that before.

"I can't understand how the inmate had a shank and was able to bring it up into a courtroom-type setting," Skahan said. "Beyond frightening. My heart goes out to the victim's family and friends. The perpetrator could have stabbed anyone in the courtroom if he was brought in there today."

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Inmate charged in fatal Shelby County Courthouse stabbing