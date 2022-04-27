Inmate charged for having sharpened object

Apr. 27—A Lawrence County jail inmate accused in a homicide is facing more charges for reportedly having a sharp object hidden on him on the cell block.

A county detective charged Tyler L. McMillan, 34, formerly of Huron Avenue, after reportedly finding a piece of metal that was sharpened and hidden inside his wrist brace.

McMillan is in the jail as one of three suspects charged in the shooting death of 25-year-old Andre Robinson, who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a Chevy Equinox in the parking lot of McGrath Manor at 814 W. Washington St. on March 24, 2020.

In connection with the jail incident, a corrections officer reported that a shakedown of a housing unit was conducted around 10 a.m. April 20, when each inmate was strip-searched, according to a criminal complaint.

McMillan was wearing a black nylon wrist brace, and the corrections officer, upon removing it, found a removable flat metal support, the end of which had been sharpened to a point. The officer noted that tooling marks were visible on it, the report said.

The jail's medical staff told investigators that the wrist brace was not jail-issued, that McMillan had received it from a doctor last year.

He is facing one count of prohibited offensive weapons and two counts of possessing instruments of crime. He was arraigned on those charges by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set a jail bond of $5,000.

McMillan and two codefendants, Karalinn Perrotta, 24, of the city's East Side, and Khalil Newman, 26, were initially arrested in September 2020, following an investigation into Robinson's death. He is in Lawrence County jail without bond, and Newman was sent to Mercer County jail with no bond.

McMillan is charged with criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, prohibited possession of a firearm, and two counts of receiving stolen property.

Newman is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit criminal homicide.

According to police reports and criminal complaints, police learned that Robinson was killed as a result of an ongoing feud with McMillan, and the suspects reportedly had planned to set up Robinson and kill him.

The police seized guns, magazines and ammunition and several bags of ecstasy pills from a home where McMillan and Perrotta had been living at the time. Two of the confiscated weapons reportedly had been stolen, police said.

Both McMillan and Newman are awaiting trial in Robinson's death. Charges against Perrotta were dismissed at her preliminary hearing. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com

