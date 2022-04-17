Inmate charged in Monmouth County jail killing

Jean Mikle and Alex N. Gecan, Asbury Park Press
·2 min read

FREEHOLD -- A 29-year-old county jail inmate has been charged with aggravated manslaughter after a fellow inmate was found unresponsive in a county jail kitchen and later died, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced Sunday.

Evan Raczkiewicz, 29, of Bradley Beach was already locked up at the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold, facing charges of burglary, unlawful possession of a long gun, theft and unlawful possession of a handgun following a 2020 arrest, according to jail records.

Monmouth County jail in Freehold Township.
Monmouth County jail in Freehold Township.

Daniel Ferrara, 49, of the Ocean Grove section of Neptune "was found unresponsive in the kitchen area of the jail at around 5:20 a.m.," according to a prepared statement from Christopher Swendeman, a spokesman for Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. "Medical staff began life-saving efforts; however, Ferrara succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 6:03 a.m."

More: Man accused of bias crime spree in Lakewood now charged with terrorism

Drug dealer caught: Freehold gunrunner and drug dealer nabbed in FBI sting sentenced to 5 years in prison

Investigators from the jail and the prosecutor's office "determined that Raczkiewicz had struck Ferrara multiple times prior to his death," according to the statement.

The prosecutor's office is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jason Gold at 732-431-7160, ext. 4025.

Assistant Prosecutors Caitlin Sidley and Joseph Cummings are prosecuting the case. If convicted, Raczkiewicz could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison, and would have to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole under New Jersey's No Early Release Act.

More: FBI investigating allegations Ocean County employment was offered in exchange for kickback

Raczkiewicz's previous charges date back to 2020. Police in Ocean Township arrested Raczkiewicz and another man in September of that year after investigating a report of a burglary on Green Grove Road.

"It was learned that the proceeds of this burglary were various firearms," according to a prepared statement from Ocean police at the time.

It is unclear if Raczkiewicz has an attorney.

Jean Mikle covers Toms River and several other Ocean County towns, and has been writing about local government and politics at the Jersey Shore for nearly 37 years.

Alex N. Gecan covers local news and unsolved mysteries for the Asbury Park Press.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Inmate charged in killing at Monmouth County Jail

