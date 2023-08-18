Inmate charged with murder in connection with death inside Orange County Jail, deputies say

Deputies are investigating a homicide inside Orange County Jail.

The victim has been identified as Tim Long, 49.

The suspect, 37-year-old Hiram Fordoms, is being served a warrant for second degree murder at the jail, deputies said.

Fordoms in the cell with Long when he was discovered unresponsive, deputies said. He died at the hospital, according to a news release.

Deputies responded early Monday for what was originally thought to be a possible attempted suicide.

