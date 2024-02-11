Inmate charged with murder over a year after Villa Heights homicide: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina inmate is now facing murder charges in connection with a 2023 homicide near Cordelia Park, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Officials named 34-year-old Curtis Elliott as the man who shot and killed then-32-year-old Jamal Jones on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in northeast Charlotte.

Previous | Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte, police say

Arrest warrants were issued for Elliott on Monday, February 5, 2024. He is currently being held at the Richmond Correctional Institution in Hoffman, NC, for unrelated charges, according to the NC Department of Adult Corrections website.

Elliot is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Just after 8 a.m. on January 31, 2023, officers say they were called to the 2100 block of North Davidson Street near E. 24th Street for a shooting.

According to authorities, they arrived to find Jamal Jones shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective. Detective Buhr is the lead investigator in the case. The public can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.

