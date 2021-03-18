Inmate charged with possessing a weapon in prison

Mar. 18—LEWISBURG — A federal inmate at Lewisburg is facing charges of possessing a weapon in prison after a federal grand jury indicted the 25-year-old on March 16, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler announced Wednesday that Hugo Reynosa, an inmate at the United States Penitentiary Lewisburg, that the indictment alleges that during a search conducted on May 12, 2020, Reynosa was found in possession of a homemade sharpened piece of metal, commonly referred to as a "shank," that was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.

The charges stem from an investigation by USP Lewisburg and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Brandler said. Assistant United States Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case.

Reynosa is facing a maximum of five years of incarceration and a $250,000 fine, Brandler said.

— Francis Scarcella