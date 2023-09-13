Inmate charged in River Commons Park shooting

Sep. 13—WILKES-BARRE — An Edwardsville man arrested in August on firearm and drug trafficking offenses was arraigned Tuesday on allegations he was the gunman who shot another man in River Commons Park earlier this year.

Wilkes-Barre City police detectives allege Jonathan Alexander McGilvery, 40, of East Grove Street, shot James Jackson in the park along the Susquehanna River south of West Market Street on April 12.

Jackson sustained a gunshot wound to his upper torso, according to court records.

McGilvery was initially arrested by city police when they spotted him with a group of people in the same park on Aug. 4.

McGilvery walked away as officers approached the group and was later found hiding near the Osterhout Free Library on South Franklin Street, court records say.

Police followed McGilvery on Aug. 4, court records say, as he matched the description captured by surveillance cameras as the gunman on April 12.

During a search of a backpack McGilvery was carrying, police allege they found a 9mm Taurus handgun with a loaded magazine, 38 packaged bags of suspected methamphetamine and a digital scale.

After McGilvery's arrest Aug. 4, he consented to provide a DNA sample.

Detectives in court records say McGilvery's DNA matched forensic evidence recovered from shell casings of the April 12 shooting.

Court records say McGilvery and Jackson on April 12 were involved in an argument in the area of South Franklin and West Northampton Street. Jackson walked away and entered River Commons Park allegedly being followed by McGilvery.

Surveillance cameras allegedly recorded McGilvery remove a handgun from a backpack and concealed it in his waistband as he followed Jackson.

Once inside the park, McGilvery discharged a round that struck Jackson in the upper torso, and fired a second round that missed as Jackson ran away, court records say.

Jackson struggled up stairs and crossed South River Street where he collapsed just south of West Market Street, court records say.

For the shooting, McGilvery was arraigned on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license and terroristic threats. He remained jailed without bail as he was deemed a threat to society.

As for the Aug. 4 arrest, McGilvery is facing charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness and defiant trespass.

Police in court records say McGilvery as a felony conviction in Texas that forbids him from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm.